Kentucky State’s football team led from wire to wire Sunday, defeating Savannah State 28-13 for its first win of the season at Savannah, Georgia.

The Thorobreds scored all four of their touchdowns on rushing plays. The first came on a 14-yard run by Jaylen Myers with 12:21 left in the first quarter, and Shaquan Oliver had a 3-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter for a 14-0 KSU lead.

100522.KSU Foobtall_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's football team picked up its first win of the season Sunday in Savannah, Georgia, with a 28-13 victory over Savannah State. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)

