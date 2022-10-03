Kentucky State’s football team led from wire to wire Sunday, defeating Savannah State 28-13 for its first win of the season at Savannah, Georgia.
The Thorobreds scored all four of their touchdowns on rushing plays. The first came on a 14-yard run by Jaylen Myers with 12:21 left in the first quarter, and Shaquan Oliver had a 3-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter for a 14-0 KSU lead.
Savannah State got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter on a 16-yard pass from Jadon Adams to Da’Shun Mitchell, making the score 14-6.
Kentucky State’s Christopher Coneway put the Thorobreds up 21-6 at halftime with a 9-yard touchdown run with 5:44 left in the second quarter.
Savannah State scored early in the third quarter on a 28-yard pass from Jamaurion Hartage to Randy Scott, and KSU closed out the scoring with 3:56 left in the third on a 2-yard run by Jaden Hale.
Kentucky State kicker Mason Molique made all four of his point-after attempts.
The Thorobreds’ defense tallied 10 tackles for a loss of 64 yards, led by Jimmy Edmonds (1.5 tackles for a loss of 17 yards) and Izaya Clay (1.5 tackles for a loss of 12 yards). Trevon Pope had an interception, and Darrell Dorris led Kentucky State with six solo tackles and seven total tackles.
Myers went 5-for-9 passing for 153 yards. Oliver was the Thorobreds’ leading rusher with 87 yards as the team gained 241 yards on the ground.
Kentucky State had 394 yards total offense while holding Savannah State to 141 yards.
Sunday’s win was also the Thorobreds’ first victory this season in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Savannah State fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the SIAC.
KSU (1-4, 1-1) plays its next game Saturday at Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee, at 3 p.m.
