111421.FBall-KSU_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's football team defeated Erskine College 41-17 Saturday to finish the season at 7-4. (Kentucky State University Athletics photo)

Kentucky State’s football team closed out its season with a 41-17 win over Erskine College Saturday in Due West, South Carolina.

Kentucky State (7-4) led 14-7 after the first quarter, 17-7 at halftime and 27-10 going into the fourth quarter.

KSU senior Brett Sylve ran for 102 yards and scored four of Thorobreds’ five touchdowns on runs of 4, 24, 10 and 16 yards.

Senior Otis Odom scored Kentucky State’s other touchdown on a 42-yard run.

Gerardo Baeza went 5-for-5 on point-after kicks, and he also kicked two field goals cover 20 and 32 yards.

Shaquan Oliver was second in rushing yards with 71, and Otis Odom had 60 yards.

KSU’s Darrell Dorris Jr. had six total tackles, three solo and three assisted with one tackle for loss. Emery Bryant and Chuck Jones secured five tackles apiece, with Jones having one tackle for loss. Isaiah McFarland finished with four tackles and a 22-yard interception return.

Kentucky State had 423 yards total offense while holding the Flying Fleet (3-8) to 299 yards.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription