Kentucky State’s football team held Division I opponent Dayton to 10 points in the first half Saturday, but the Flyers came out in the second half and scored 36 points, posting a 46-3 victory over the Thorobreds at Dayton’s Welcome Stadium.

092122.KSU football_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's football team gets ready to break huddle during its game Saturday at Dayton. Dayton, an NCAA DI school, won 46-3. (Kentucky State Athletics | Austin Stuckey)

Dayton put the first points on the board with a short pass to Jake Chisholm late in the first quarter (3:26), giving the Flyers a 7-0 at the end of the quarter.

