Kentucky State University’s football team fell to 0-4 with a 40-14 loss to Benedict College Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina.

KSU Thorobred logo

KSU led 7-6 after the first quarter with its touchdown coming on a 7-yard pass from Jonathan Jerry to Jaden Hale. Mason Molique kicked the extra point.

