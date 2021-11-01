Kentucky State's Otis Odom (15) carries the ball during Saturday's game at Tuskegee. Odom rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns with an average of 26.4 yards per carry in Kentucky State's 42-35 victory. (Kentucky State Athletics photo)
The Kentucky State football team ruined Senior Day for Tuskegee Saturday, beating the Golden Tigers 42-35 in Tuskegee, Alabama.
In the game's first possession, Jaylen Johnson forced a fumble that Trevon Pope recovered to put Kentucky State ahead 7-0 with 14:51 left in the first quarter. Tuskegee tied the game 7-7 by the end of the first quarter.
Otis Odom scored on a 33-yard rush to regain the lead for KSU. Odom had another touchdown run in the second quarter, this time covering 59 yards, and Gerardo Baeza closed out the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal to give the Thorobreds a 24-21 lead going into the half.
In the third quarter, Brett Sylve had a 3-yard touchdown run to extend the Kentucky State lead to 31-21 at the end of the period.
Baeza opened fourth quarter with a 40-yard field, and Sylve went 16 yards for a touchdown as KSU defeated Tuskegee 42-35.
Sylve and Odom had strong performances with two touchdowns each. Sylve led his team with 150 total rushing yards, and Odom tallied 132 with an average of 26.4 yards per carry.
Darrell Dorris Jr. had eight total tackles, six solo, and two assisted along with three tackles for a loss of nine yards. Ja'cione Fugate had one interception for 23 yards and three tackles. Johnson forced one fumble, had two tackles for a loss of 21 yards, and five total tackles.
The Thorobreds return home Saturday as they host Central State for Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Alumni Stadium.
