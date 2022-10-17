Kentucky State's Christopher Coneway steps into the end zone for a touchdown during the homecoming football game against Allen University Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Coneway scored two touchdowns in KSU's 41-22 win. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Christopher Coneway scored two of the five Kentucky State rushing touchdowns that led to a 41-22 defeat of the Allen Yellow Jackets for homecoming Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
The contest's first points came from a 35-yard pass by Allen's Montrell White to Michael Reese for six. Jai Nunn-Liddell blocked the Yellow Jackets' extra point to leave 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
KSU’s Jaylen Myers completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Dariaze Kirkland, and Mason Molique's point-after kick gave the Thorobreds a 7-6 lead at 14:07 in the second quarter.
Kentucky State extended its lead on a 4-yard run by Coneway, but the lead was only extended by six because of a blocked kick. KSU’s Lavale Hill scored on a 6-yard run, and Molique kicked the extra point for a 20-6 Kentucky State halftime lead.
The Thorobreds went ahead by 21 points late in the third quarter with Coneway scoring on a 1-yard run and Molique kicking the extra point for a 27-6 advantage.
Allen scored early in the fourth quarter and converted on a two-point conversion to close within 27-14.
Shaquan Oliver answered with a 21-yard run into the end zone, and just a few moments later, Donte McCall scored from a yard out. Molique hit both point-after kicks to give the Thorobreds a 41-14 lead near the end of the fourth quarter.
Allen put the final points on the board on a short pass into the end zone and converted the two-point conversion to make the final score 41-22.
KSU, now on a three-game winning streak, plays at Miles College Saturday. The Thorobreds are 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Game standouts
Kentucky State's defense tallied nine tackles for a loss of. 70 yards and five sacks for a loss of 28 yards. Jeremiah Owens had three tackles for a loss of 19 yards as Monte Davis led both teams with 2.5 tackles for a loss of 22 yards. Darrell Dorris Jr. led the contest with 7.5 tackles (6 solo, 3 assisted) and one forced fumble. Jaylen Johnson followed behind with six tackles (4 solo, 4 assisted)
Jaden Hale led the Thorobreds with 66 rushing yards followed by Hill who tallied 50 with one rushing touchdown. Myers went 4-for-7 passing for 137 yards and one touchdown. Kirkland led his team with 135 all-purpose yards and Hale followed with 106 all-purpose yards.
