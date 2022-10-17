Christopher Coneway scored two of the five Kentucky State rushing touchdowns that led to a 41-22 defeat of the Allen Yellow Jackets for homecoming Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

101522_KSUHomecoming_hb_web-38.jpg

Kentucky State's sideline erupts after the Thorobreds gain yards during the homecoming football game against Allen University Saturday at Alumni Stadium. KSU won 41-22. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The contest's first points came from a 35-yard pass by Allen's Montrell White to Michael Reese for six. Jai Nunn-Liddell blocked the Yellow Jackets' extra point to leave 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

101522_KSUHomecoming_hb_web-40.jpg

Kentucky State's Christopher Coneway steps into the end zone for a touchdown during the homecoming football game against Allen University Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Coneway scored two touchdowns in KSU's  41-22 win. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
101522_KSUHomecoming_hb_web-33.jpg

Kentucky State's Darrell Dorris Jr. attempts to bring down Allen quarterback Michael Reese during the homecoming football game Saturday at Alumni Stadium. KSU won 41-22. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

