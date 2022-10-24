Kentucky State’s football team ran its winning streak to four with a 35-7 victory at Miles College Saturday.

The Thorobreds (4-4) were in complete control, leading wire to wire. KSU’s first touchdown came with 12:37 left in the first quarter, and Kentucky State was ahead 35-0 before Miles scored with 1:42 left in the game.

