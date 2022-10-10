Kentucky State's Mason Molique (39) kicks off against Lane College Saturday in Jackson, Tennessee, with Theron Foreman (44) and Michai Hubbard (42) also on the kickoff team. Kentucky State won 31-26 and will host Allen this week for homecoming. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State Athletics)
Kentucky State’s football team put a damper on Lane College’s homecoming festivities with a 31-26 win in Jackson, Tennessee, Saturday.
In the opening moments of the second quarter, Christopher Coneway rushed 4 yards into the end zone, and Mason Molique nailed the extra point that gave Kentucky State a 7-0 lead.
A big hit by KSU’s Darrell Dorris forced a fumble early in the second quarter (10:01) that was recovered by Jonathan Adams Jr. for an 8-yard return, putting the Thorobreds on the Lane 29-yard line.
The Thorobreds were able to capitalize on the turnover as Coneway scored on a 2-yard run, and the extra-point kick by Molique extended the Kentucky State lead to 14-0.
Lane's Tarik McKinzie completed a 17-yard pass to Virgil Young for a touchdown that cut the Kentucky State lead in half at 14-7.
The big plays continued for Dorris as he intercepted McKinzie and returned the ball 12 yards to put his team on its own 47. Shaquan Oliver put the final points of the first half on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving Kentucky State a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Molique kicked things off in the third quarter with a 45-yard field goal that extended the Kentucky State lead to 24-7.
Lane scored on a short run, and the extra point made the score 24-14 with Kentucky State leading.
On the kickoff, Dariaze Kirkland returned the ball 55 yards, putting his team on the Lane 31. Oliver scored on a 3-yard run, and the extra point by Molique gave Kentucky State some breathing room with a 31-14 lead.
The Dragons responded with six quick points but failed on the two-point conversion. At the end of the third quarter, Kentucky State led 31-20.
Things got close in the fourth quarter as Lane’s Michael Huntley completed a 91-yard pass to Jacquez Jones, bringing the score to 31-26 with the advantage remaining with Kentucky State.
Lane’s hopes were dashed when KSU’s Jai Nunn-Lidell intercepted a pass thrown by Huntley and returned the ball 20 yards, putting Kentucky State on its own 20-yard line. KSU ran out the clock and defeated the Dragons 31-26.
Up next
Kentucky State will host Allen University for homecoming on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Alumni Stadium. Tickets are available for purchase at www.ksuthorobreds.com/tickets.
