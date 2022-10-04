Kentucky State sophomore Audi Hicks was named the Setter of the Week in volleyball by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tuesday.

Kentucky State's Audi Hicks (Photo submitted)

Hicks had a season-high 35 assists in a match against Clark Atlanta, earning more assists than the Thorobreds’ conference opponent.

