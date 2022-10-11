Kentucky State’s Amaya Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Week and Audi Hicks was named Setter of the Week in volleyball by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Johnson, a freshman from Pflugerville, Texas, had 73 kills, four aces and 87 digs in five total games with wins over Lane, Miles and Tuskegee.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription