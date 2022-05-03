Kentucky State University football star Brett Sylve has signed with the Assindia Cardinals in Essen, Germany. The team is a member of the German Football League 2.

Sylve will make his professional debut on Sunday when the Cardinals take on the Marburg Mercenaries at home.

Cardinals head coach Bernd Janzen is excited to have Sylve as part of the team.

"He's a versatile offensive back, primarily a running back, but who also does kick and punt returns and catches passes," Janzen said.

In the 2019 season and in 2021, the Hammond, Louisiana native ran for over 1,000 yards, an average of over six yards per touch. 

"I told my mom that if I ever get a chance to play professional football I'm going to take it,” Sylve said. “This opportunity is a stepping stone to get where I want to be."

