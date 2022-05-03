A pair of Kentucky State track and field student-athletes, senior Amani Wagner and freshman Kimberly Lugg, made the podium at the recent Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Track and Field Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

In the women's hammer throw, Wagner took first with a mark of 42.90 meters (140 feet, 9 inches).

Lugg threw for a distance of 46.69 meters (153 feet, 8 inches) in the women's discus and placed second. Wagner, after a mark of 35.21 meters (115 feet, 6 inches), finished sixth.

Both Wagner and Lugg had success in the women's shot put, with Wagner finishing fifth after a mark of 11.82 meters (38 feet, 9.50 inches). Lugg hit a distance of 11.54 meters (37 feet, 10.50 inches) to finish eighth.

Arinn Hayes placed fifth in the women's long jump after clearing a distance of 5.19 meters (17 feet, 0.5 inches).

Ma'Rico Holland made it to the finals of the men's 1,500 and finished ninth with a time of 4:23.61.

Jeremiah Reed, Austin Stuckey, Roderic Walls and Holland qualified for the men's 4x400 relay final and finished seventh.

