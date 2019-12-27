MILWAUKEE – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Kentucky mascot “Wildcat” and Louisville mascot “Louie the Cardinal”. The mascots are standing with their arms raised ready for a playfully battle while standing on a base that says “Kentucky vs. Louisville” with the logos of both schools. The bobbleheads are being produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of University of Kentucky, University of Louisville and NCAA merchandise.
Each dual bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,020 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads are $60 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to ship in April.
Considered one of the most intense rivalries in sports, Kentucky-Louisville was ranked the second-best rivalry in college basketball by Bleacher Report and the third-best rivalry in all of college sports by Basketball Hall of Famer Dick Vitale. The intensity of the rivalry is captivated by the proximity of the schools and the state of Kentucky’s interest in college sports with no pro-affiliated teams.
The teams first met on the hardwood in 1913 but stopped playing each other in the 1920s, playing only 12 times between 1913 and 1983. The rivalry was generally dormant with only occasional matchups until the teams met in the NCAA Tournament in 1983. Since then, the teams have met each year in late December or early January each year. The 53rd meeting between the teams is slated for December 28 in Lexington. Kentucky has won six of the last seven meetings and leads the all-time series, 36-16.
"We’re thrilled to be releasing this bobblehead commemorating Kentucky and Louisville’s rivalry,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Kentucky vs. Louisville is one of the most passionate rivalries in all of sports, and there is no better way to celebrate a rivalry than with a bobblehead.”
This is the first bobblehead in a series celebrating some of the nation’s biggest college rivalries with additional bobbleheads scheduled to be released throughout 2020. The series follows a successful launch of MLB Rivalry Bobbleheads offered by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals and teams across the country. Visit us online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About FOCO:
FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 150 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics, Nickelodeon and WWE. Please reach out to Matthew Katz, Licensing Manager, P 848-260-4315 - mkatz@foco.com for more information. Follow @FOCOusa on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more exciting news and new product releases.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, sign up for a new website account or purchase a Subscription to continue reading. If you have an existing print subscription, simply sign up for a digital account on the website to get access to premium digital content. Note - Please use the same email address you used when you purchased your subscription as this will make it even easier and faster for us to link to your account.
Digital Access
Subscribe today and join and become part of our online community.
All Access Subscription (Print plus digital)
Subscribe today and join and become part of our online community.
Complimentary interim access for new subscribers
Please Click "Sign Up" to get access to our content now while we process your new subscription.
Digital Access for our Print Subscribers
Digital access for our loyal print subscribers is only a couple of clicks away. Please "Get started" and become a part of our online community as well.
Getting started will require that you either sign up for an account or if you have one log in and we will connect you digital and print accounts.