When Kentucky State's football team scored on a 6-yard pass from Jaylen Myers to Colin Dwenger with 4:41 left in Saturday's game, the Thorobreds led Kentucky Wesleyan 25-20.

But KWC spoiled Kentucky State's home opener, scoring a touchdown with 1:37 remaining for a 26-25 win at Alumni Stadium.

The winning touchdown was an 18-yard pass from Christian Arrambide to Peyton Peters.

The Thorobreds led for much of the game. DeVon McCoy scored on a 21-yard pass from Myers midway through the first quarter for a KSU 7-0 lead.

The Panthers (1-1) tied the game late in the quarter, but KSU led 17-7 at halftime after a 4-yard touchdown run by Myers and a 31-yard field goal from Gerard Baeza.

Kentucky State's lead was down to five points, 19-14, after three quarters, and Kentucky Wesleyan took its first lead at 20-19 early in the fourth quarter on a 64-yard pass from Arrambide to Brennen McGuire.

The Thorobreds responded with Myers' touchdown pass to Dwenger for a 25-20 advantage. KSU missed a 35-yard field goal attempt with six seconds left.

Myers went 12-for-16 for KSU with 152 yards and two touchdowns. The Thorobreds were held to 100 yards rushing, led by Brett Sylve with 39 yards. Sylve had 90 yards on two kickoff returns.

KSU's Jordan Level caught three passes for 43 yards, and McCoy had three receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky State (1-1) plays Tennessee State Saturday at 3 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

