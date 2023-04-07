040823.VaughtCol-Jordan Anthony_submitted crop.jpg

Sprinter Jordan Anthony believes his speed can make him as special in football as it does in track. (UK Athletics photo)

He’s training on a consistent, daily basis for track where he’ll compete in the 100- and 200-meter dashes during outdoor season along with the 4x100 relay after making his debut last weekend in the Texas Relays.

However, don’t doubt that freshman Jordan Anthony also considers himself a football player who plans to be catching passes for the Wildcats.

040823.VaughtCol-Jordan Anthony_submitted.JPG

Sprinter Jordan Anthony believes his speed can make him as special in football as it does in track. (UK Athletics photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription