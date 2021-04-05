“I am thankful for the opportunity I had to play basketball at the University of Kentucky,” Askew told 24/7Sports. “I am also thankful for the coaching staff as they provided an experience that contributed to my development in this game I love. My teammates will be my friends forever and I appreciate how they pushed me day in and day out to get better. With that being said, it will be part of my growth in this game to explore a new opportunity and enter the transfer portal.”
The freshman guard started 20 of 25 games for the Wildcats last season, and Askew averaged 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Under the NCAA Eligibility Relief rule, he will have four years of eligibility remaining.
“This is the part of the business I hate,” UK coach John Calipari said. “I wish I could coach every kid for four years, but I have to respect Devin’s decision and I do. I will always be here to help him. My hope — and I told him this — is that he takes the fight he learned here with him wherever he goes. He was a great teammate and improved in so many ways as the season wore on. I will be rooting for Devin as he takes this next step.”
I am pretty shore UCLA is a good place for disgruntled UK players to land. This kid almost single-handedly lost half a dozen of those really close games all on his own. He was far too inconsistent. And too obtuse to know it. that makes him dangerous. Watching the tournament this year without UK or the Cards in it, allowed me to observe how good the west coast teams are. Coach Kyle’s one and done strategy may be good for polishing high school seniors for the NBA, but not good for winning the NCAA. Not even close! Who does Cal work for, the NBA or UK?
