Brooks, who suffered a foot injury during preseason workouts, was cleared to play on Thursday. Brooks missed the first nine games and is the team’s lone returning experienced scholarship player.
Brooks had five double-figure scoring games last season. He scored 10 points at Florida in the regular-season finale last year, sparking an 18-point second-half comeback with two 3-pointers.
“I met with him today and it was a little bit emotional,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “We have all been patient with this, but obviously we all wanted Keion out there with us, no one more so than him. Now he is.”
Brooks had been conditioning and taking part in non-contact drills but returned full speed on Thursday ahead of the team’s third Southeastern Conference game of the season. Calipari said Brooks is ready to contribute in a role that he sees fit for the moment.
“When he and I talked about how he would fit in with what we’ve been doing as a team, his comment was, ‘Coach, I really trust you. I’ll do whatever this team needs me to do,’” Calipari said.
“(It’s) pretty amazing stuff when you think this is someone who came back as the leader of our team and the only guy who played minutes with us a season ago. All Keion cares about is trying to help this team win.”
Brooks averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 31 games last year and made six starts, He shot 47.2% from the floor and added 13 blocks and 11 steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.