Receiver Barion Brown wants to put on a show in the Music City Bowl Saturday. (Grace Bradley | UK Athletics)

 Grace Bradley

One Kentucky player who certainly is not disappointed the Wildcats are playing Iowa in the Music City Bowl Saturday is freshman receiver Barion Brown, a Nashville native.

He says he’ll have a lot of friends and family at the game and cannot wait to play in front of them in his hometown along with Nashville high school football standouts who might also want to come play for UK.

