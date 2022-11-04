110522.VaughtCol-Castle_UKphoto.jpg

Senior Jensen Castle led Kentucky to two straight wins and won her first tournament this fall, but she knows that does not guarantee success in the spring season. (Eddie Justice | UK Athletics)

 Eddie Justice

The better her team plays, the better Jensen Castle feels she has to play not only to help her team win but also to continue to prove she can be the best player on a team that has a lot of good players.

The University of Kentucky senior golfer recently was named the Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week after leading UK to back-to-back tournament championships and winning the first medalist honors of her collegiate career in the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational that had some of the nation’s best teams, including No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 8 Duke, and players.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription