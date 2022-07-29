073022.Orlando Antigua_submitted.png

Kentucky assistant men's basketball coach Orlando Antigua speaks to media members on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum. (Photo submitted)

 

LEXINGTON — The Bahamas is calling Kentucky.

In less than two weeks — Aug. 8-14 — the Wildcats will embark on a four-game excursion of the island in preparation for the upcoming season. Behind the scenes, Kentucky has been preparing for the overseas excursion, and the team’s coaching staff has been impressed with the progress of the veterans and newcomers.

