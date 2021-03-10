“This is this time of year nothing is (left) on the table,” Calipari said Wednesday.
Clarke hasn’t played since Dec. 29 and was cleared by the team’s medical staff last week. Calipari said Clarke has had a “good couple of days” of practice but doesn’t plan on changing the current rotation. The Kentucky coach added Clarke “gives us one more body, one more opportunity with the player.”
“If he takes us back, he can't be in right now,” Calipari said. “The great thing for us and for him (is) he wants to do this for the team. … He just said, ‘whatever this team needs from me, I'm here. If it's I don't play, I'm fine. If you want to put me in, fine, I'm ready to go.'"
The Wildcats (9-15) face a tall task. In order to win the league tournament, the Wildcats need to collect four straight victories, but Calipari is more concerned about the opener Thursday against Mississippi State than looking ahead toward the weekend.
“If we can win that game, I’m going to be dancing — just forget about four (wins), let's just worry about the first game, but we can win the first game,” he said. “This team again, they've never been here.”
In order to duplicate the team's past success in the tourney, Calipari said it will take teamwork to overcome Mississippi State and the potential opponents in the upper bracket, including top-seeded Alabama and No. 4 Tennessee.
“You (have) got to do it together,” Calipari said. “You can't worry about how you're playing for you. It's how you're playing for us. I keep after them even in practice. (On Tuesday), we passed up two open shots. And what did they lead to? A layup down at the other end.”
In an earlier season meeting between the two conference foes, Kentucky edged the Bulldogs 78-73 in double overtime and it took seven 3-pointers by Dontaie Allen for the Wildcats to win their conference opener in Starkville.
“(The game) is going to be real hard,” Calipari said. “Their guard play is good. Their big men are good. They're a better team at this point, but so are we and we're different. We're not playing the same way.”
Although Calipari has a full roster intact to open the postseason, he doesn’t know what to expect because of his team's inexperience when it comes to playing in the postseason.
“What I'm hoping is they fight, they play fast, they take open shots and they're connected defensively,” he said. “That's what I'm hoping. But we don't know. We don't know these guys. They haven't played in this stuff.”
Gametracker: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State, noon, Thursday. TV/Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.
