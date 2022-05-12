111220.Jacob_Cook.jpg

Kentucky golfer Jacob Cook, a graduate of Franklin County, was co-medalist at the US. Open local qualifier Wednesday at Kearney Hill Golf Links. (UK Athletics photo)

Kentucky’s Jacob Cook passed the first round of U.S. Open qualifying with flying colors Wednesday.

Cook was co-medalist in the local qualifying round played at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.

Cook and Erik Edwards of Louisville both shot six-under par 66 to lead all players in the qualifier. The top six players at Kearney advance to final qualifying for a spot in the U.S. Open, to be played June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Cook will have his choice of 11 final qualifying sites with most of the qualifiers taking place on June 6.

Ball State graduate C.J. Jones shot an even-par 72 Wednesday to finish in a tie for 25th place.

Cook and Jones are both Franklin County graduates.

The Kentucky men’s golf team was selected for the NCAA Division I Men’s Championship last week.

UK will compete in the Columbus Regional Monday through Wednesday at the Ohio State Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio. Cook leads the Wildcats with a career-low 71.39 stroke average, and he has six top 20 individual finishes on the season.

