111220.Jacob_Cook.jpg

Kentucky golfer Jacob Cook, a graduate of Franklin County, has been named to the SEC Community Service Team for the third straight year. (UK Athletics photo)

For the third consecutive year, Kentucky men's golfer Jacob Cook was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for his outstanding efforts in the community.

Cook has appeared in 22 career events, including nine in 2020-21. A graduate of Franklin County, he enjoyed a banner year on the course this season setting career bests in stroke average (73.26), finish (T16 at Kiawah Invitational), round (68) and tournament score (212).

Cook continues to serve on the Kentucky Student Athlete Advisory Council and is a part of the leadership team for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes program.

In the summer of 2019, he served on a mission trip to Nicaragua. Cook has participated in various activities including Breakfast with Santa, bowling with Special Olympics participants, he's cooked and served dinner at the Ronald McDonald House and he's packed and delivered food as a part of the God's Pantry Backpack Program.

Cook has participated in the PGA's Barbasol community event at the UK Children's Hospital. Twice Cook has served as UK's representative at the SEC SAAC at the SEC offices in Birmingham, Alabama.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to become innovative in how he could give back. He found a way to utilize Zoom and visit with patients at the UK Children's Hospital.

A 2020 graduate of the University of Kentucky, Cook is currently pursuing a master's degree in finance and is a four-time Academic All-SEC selection.

All 21 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004. The team honors student-athletes for their ongoing efforts in the community.

