111220.Jacob_Cook.jpg

Jacob Cook, a graduate of Franklin County, shot 212 to lead the Wildcats at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate. (UK Athletics photo)

Kentucky's Jacob Cook shot a two-over par score of 212 (70-72-70) at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate.

Cook's score is his lowest in collegiate competition by four shots.

The tournament was played Sunday through Tuesday at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

UK finished 14th in the tournament, which wrapped up the fall season for the Wildcats. They return to action February.

Cook, a graduate student at UK, is a graduate of Franklin County.

