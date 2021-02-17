The Kentucky men’s golf team opened its spring schedule with a third-place finish at the Kiawah Invitational played Sunday through Tuesday at the Oak Point Golf Club on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
UK’s Jacob Cook tied for 16th place with a score of 212 (73-68-71). It’s the second consecutive tournament he’s finished with a 212, which is a career low.
This was the first top 20 finish of his career, and his second-round 68 was a career low for 18 holes.
Cook, a graduate of Franklin County, is a graduate student at UK.
Wake Forest won the tournament with a score of 827, and Clemson was second at 836. UK was three shots back with an 839 to place third.
All five Kentucky starters earned either a career-best tournament score or a career-low round at the tournament.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play in the LSU Invitational Friday through Sunday.
