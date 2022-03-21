032322.UKGlf-Cook_submitted.png

Kentucky's Jacob Cook, a graduate of Franklin County, tied his cqreer best round Sunday with a 6-under par 66 in the Schenkel Invitational. (Photo submitted)

STATESBORO, Ga. — Kentucky’s Jacob Cook tied his career low round Sunday, shooting a 6-under par 66 to pace the Kentucky men's golf team on the final day of play at the Schenkel Invitational.

Cook also tied his career-best finish by placing fourth in the tournament. He secured his fourth top-10 finish of the season with his final round score to lead the Wildcats to fourth in the event.

Cook finished the tournament with a score of 209 (72-71-66).

"We are close, so very close," UK head coach Brian Craig said. "I love the trend this team is on even though we didn't quite finish like we wanted today. A 66 from Jacob Cook led the way and was huge from our team captain. We will prepare for a few days and head to the Hootie next week and keep improving."

Cook, a graduate of Franklin County, began Sunday’s round with four straight pars and then birdied the next five holes to make the turn at 5-under par.

He gave a shot back at the 13th but responded with a birdie on the very next hole. A birdie at the par-five 18th topped the round to get to a 6-under score and move into the top five.

Kentucky resumes action at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate beginning on Sunday. The three-day, 54-hole event will be played at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina.

