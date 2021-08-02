111220.Jacob_Cook.jpg

Kentucky golfer Jacob Cook, a graduate of Franklin County, finished second in the amateur division of the Kentucky Open last week. (UK Athletics photo)

Jacob Cook, a member of Kentucky’s golf team, tied for second in the amateur division of the Kentucky Open Thursday at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club in Louisville.

Cook shot a nine-under total of 207 (6-70-68) to tie with Matt Troutman. That score would have been good for fifth place in the pro division.

Clay Amlung won the amateur division with a score of 204 (65-70-69).

C.J. Jones of Frankfort tied for 24th place in the amateur division at 222. Jones, who played at Ball State University, and Cook are both Franklin County graduates.

J.B. Williams won the Kentucky Open for the third straight year, shooting a 13-under par 203 in the pro division.

Cook will be playing in the U.S. Amateur Aug. 9-15 at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. He is one of three UK golfers who will be playing in the tournament. The others are Garrett Wood and Cooper Parks.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription