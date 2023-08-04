Senior offensive lineman Eli Cox doesn’t mince words about what Kentucky has to do better this season to make sure it does not have a repeat of last year’s 7-6 record.

“It has to be a conscious choice to be a physical, nasty unit. That is something we are really emphasizing,” said Cox, a preseason all-Southeastern Conference third team selection. “We are extra motivated to prove we have the talent and grit to be an elite offensive unit like in the past.

080523.Vaught Col-Eli Cox_submitted.jpg

Eli Cox made it clear at SEC Media Days that he expects UK’s offensive line to be much better this season than it was in 2022. (UK Athletics photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription