The Atlanta Dream selected Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft Monday evening.
“Rhyne is a versatile wing who can score the ball in a variety of ways,” said Dream General Manager Dan Padover. “Her athleticism and basketball IQ will be the backbone of her future success in this league. She’s a great kid from nearby and we think she will be a key piece for the future of this basketball team.”
The 6-2 guard made history Monday night as Kentucky’s first player ever drafted No. 1 overall by a WNBA franchise. She leaves Lexington as the program's all-time top 3-point shooter and a two-time SEC Player of the Year
The 21-year-old from Cleveland, Tennessee, started in 114 games over the course of her four-year career with the Wildcats. She totaled 2,290 career points and is one of only nine players in women's basketball history to be named to the Associated Press first team three times.
She finished the 2021-22 season as the only player in the nation with over 600-plus points, 200-plus rebounds, 100-plus assists, 70-plus steals and 35-plus blocks. During her college career, Howard averaged 20.1 points (20.5 in 31 games during the 2021-22 season alone), 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 33 minutes per game.
“Rhyne is a special talent with a multi-faceted skillset, she’s going to be a great addition to our team,” said Dream head coach Tanisha Wright. “She has a quiet competitiveness that I love, and I think the level of play in our league will bring something special out of her which I’m really excited to see.”
The Dream’s only other first overall selection, Angel McCoughtry out of Louisville, went on to become Atlanta's franchise player, earning five WNBA All-Star appearances, seven WNBA All-Defensive first team nominations, and two All-WNBA first team nods while leading the Dream to three WNBA Finals appearances (2010, 2011, 2013).
The Atlanta Dream acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft from Washington in exchange for its 2022 No. 3 overall pick and 2022 No. 14 pick (second round). Washington also received the right to swap its own 2023 first-round pick with the 2023 first-round pick Atlanta acquired from Los Angeles earlier this year (received along with Erica Wheeler).
