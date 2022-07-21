ATLANTA — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis hasn’t changed his focus during the off-season.

“I don’t think my mindset has changed too much,” he said. “Ever since I’ve played college ball, I’ve really had the mindset of going into the facility, and earning the starting job, whether I was last on the depth chart or first. I still have to fight for that and win that every day and I understand that.”

072122.Will Levis_submitted.png

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis speaks to local media at the SEC Media Days Wednesday in Atlanta. (Keith Taylor | Kentucky Today)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription