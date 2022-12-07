Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, holding up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated Louisville last month, has announced he'll declare for the NFL Draft and won't play in the Music City Bowl. (Photo submitted)
LEXINGTON — Kentucky will be without its starting quarterback in the Music City Bowl.
Senior Will Levis announced Wednesday he has decided to sit out Kentucky’s rematch with Iowa on Dec. 31 in Nashville. The next step for Levis will be the NFL Draft, and he’s been ranked as a top five quarterback behind Bryce Young of Alabama and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.
Levis had one more year of eligibility at Kentucky.
“Every great move forward in your life begins with a leap of faith, a step into the unknown,” Levis said in a social media post. “Whatever the risk, with that leap of faith, I also remind myself that you only control your attitude and effort from that point forward. All other factors and people are out of your control. But it helps your situation when those people have your back.”
Levis, a Penn State transfer, led the Wildcats to a 10-3 record and a Citrus Bowl win over the Hawkeyes during his junior season. The Wildcats finished with a 7-5 record this season behind a revamped offensive line and former offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.
In two seasons as a starter at Kentucky, Levis completed 418-of-636 passes for 5,232 yards, No. 6 for the most passing yards in school history. Levis threw 43 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions. He was 17-7 record as a starter at Kentucky, including a perfect 4-0 mark against Louisville and Florida.
“If I have one thing to hold in my heart from my time here in Lexington, it’s that Kentucky has my back and that everything ahead of me wouldn’t be possible without the support and encouragement I received along the way.
“As a Wildcat, I have met life-long friends, learned from incredible coaches and built connections with valuable mentors that will guide me through my journey. Because of Kentucky, I found belief and confidence in myself that had not been reached beforehand and, most importantly, we won some incredibly memorable ballgames in my college career. It has been a great move forward.”
