120722.FBall-UK Levis_submitted.jpg

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, holding up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated Louisville last month, has announced he'll declare for the NFL Draft and won't play in the Music City Bowl. (Photo submitted)

LEXINGTON — Kentucky will be without its starting quarterback in the Music City Bowl.

Senior Will Levis announced Wednesday he has decided to sit out Kentucky’s rematch with Iowa on Dec. 31 in Nashville. The next step for Levis will be the NFL Draft, and he’s been ranked as a top five quarterback behind Bryce Young of Alabama and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. 

