Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson has been named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List for the third consecutive year.

Robinson, a graduate of Western Hills and Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 2018, was one of four national finalists for the Paul Hornung Award following his freshman year at Nebraska.

The award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of Paul Hornung.

Robinson spent two years at Nebraska, where he was named a second-team freshman All-American, an honorable mention All-Big ten selection and two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

 As a sophomore, Robinson led Nebraska with 51 catches and 461 receiving yards while splitting time at running back and playing in just eight games.

He was ranked fourth in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally with 6.4 receptions per game, the fourth highest average in the country for an underclassman.

Robinson transferred to Kentucky in January, and he’s listed as a wide receiver on the Wildcats’ roster.

UK opens its season at home Sept. 4 against Louisiana-Monroe.

