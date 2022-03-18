No matter what happened during the season, Oscar Tshiebwe wasn’t going to complain.
Kentucky coach John Calipari talked numerous times during the season about Tshiebwe never complaining no matter how many times he might be fouled during a game when nothing is called.
“Complaining is wasting time,” Tshiebwe said. “You are wasting your energy. For me, I don’t complain about anything. Just stay positive. That’s the best thing you can do in your life is stay positive.
“Sometimes in a game I am going to get beat up, get pushed. I don’t complain. I don’t say anything. I just go out there and fight. When you stay positive in negative situations, you are going to be a champion.”
It’s a simple philosophy that works well for Tshiebwe, the Sporting News Player of the Year.
“One thing I do is control what I can control,” the Kentucky junior said. “Things I cannot control, I will not say anything about.”
Obviously he cannot control what others say, but rival players and coaches just continue to praise him and obviously respect his play and demeanor based on what LSU players said at the SEC Tournament.
“He is a strong, physical guy. He is aggressive on the rebound. He has a high motor. It can be difficult at times to box him out. He is just kind of a problem down low at times,” Tari Eason said.
“I think just trying to put a lot of bodies on him, trying to throw as many bodies as you can at him kind of down low to get him out of the paint and out of the rebounding situation. You have to just kind of do that as best as you can and manage it.”
Darius Days said it’s hard to understand what playing Tshiebwe is like until you do it.
“He takes a toll on your body throughout the game, and at the last six minutes of the game, you know, you are just dead tired,” Days said. “You're like, ‘Wow, he continues going to the glass.’ So he is a problem. It's fun playing with him down there.”
Another LSU player, Efton Reid, has known Tshiebwe since he was 14 years old because they played with the same AAU team.
“I’ve been watching him since I was 14, so I wasn't really surprised what he was doing. I already knew he could do that, and I was happy to see him being successful,” Reid said.
Still, not sure anyone could have expected a season where Tshiebwe has not been outrebounded by any opposing players going into NCAA Tournament play (including the SEC Tournament semifinal loss to Tennessee when fouls limited him to only 25 minutes). The only time he was outrebounded was by teammate TyTy Washington who had 12 against Ohio on Nov. 19 when Tshiebwe had 10.
Yenser back to recruiting
What will it be like for new Kentucky offensive line coach Zach Yenser to now have to help recruit players after being in the National Football League with the San Francisco 49ers the last four years?
“I loved the recruiting process when I was coaching in college and building relationships and getting to hand pick your guys that fit in your room and you want to coach and develop,” Yenser said. “I am excited about recruiting.”
Not long after Yenser was hired, Kentucky got a commitment from 6-8, 280-pound all-state lineman Malachi Wood of Madison Central.
“College players are younger than NFL players, but they still want to be coached,” Yenser said. “You don’t coach differently. They want to know techniques. They want discipline and to be held accountable.
“You don’t get to spend as much time with college kids as NFL players. NFL guys don’t have to go to school and are not pulled in as many directions, so you just have to be more creative with the time you do have with the college guys.”
Yenser won’t change his physical approach to offensive line play.
“One thing I learned from the 49ers is that it is not just the system but it is the mentality you have every time you step on the field. We knew every time we stepped a foot on the field that we were the most physical team,” the UK offensive line coach said.
“We did it best because of the mentality we had and what I loved here is that coach (Mark) Stoops is dedicated to this scheme. We are going to try and be the most physical offensive line every day we step on the field. It is the mentality of how you run those plays. We just want to be the most physical.”
Steiner exceeds her goal
Kentucky sprinter Abby Steiner’s goal was to defend her 200-meter indoor national championship and not only did she do that but she also broke the meet record with a time of 22.16 seconds last weekend in Birmingham.
Steiner’s performance — she was also second in the 60-meter dash with a school record and personal best time of 7.1 seconds — helped the Kentucky women finish third in the team competition, equaling the best team finish in school history.
Steiner was also on the 4x400 relay team that finished third.
Steiner broke the 200 record she tied last year that had been set by Harvard’s Gabby Thomas — a two-time Olympian.
“It’s so surreal (winning her second NCAA title), especially because this is the track I started my NCAA indoor career at. I was here freshman year and didn’t even make finals, so just seeing the growth at this place has been incredible,” Steiner said.
Her run was also the second fastest collegiate run ever. She ran a 22.09 to set a collegiate and American record at the recent SEC Championships.
A future Kentucky football player — and likely track team member — also had a big weekend on the track. Kentucky signee Jordan Anthony of Mississippi won the 200 at the Nike Indoor Nationals in 20.64 seconds — just .01 behind the fastest high school time ever. He also won the 60-meter dash.
Anthony now has two national titles and has the 17th best U.S. time ever in the 60-meter dash and third best in the 200.
Quotes of the Week
No. 1: “I don’t really spend time with a lot of different people I think can change my mind. I spend time with good people who want to see you succeed in what you do and want you to do better,” Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe on how he avoids outside clutter.
No. 2: “Great crowd, great fans. Someone said there was a school that got more tickets and people (than us). Are you smoking crack? You can say that stuff over and over and think it is true, but it isn’t,” Kentucky coach John Calipari on UK fans at the SEC Tournament in Tampa.
No. 3: “She will probably never forget that her entire life. To make that big shot at the end of a game is incredible,” Oscar Tshiebwe on the game-winning shot UK’s Dre Edwards hit to beat No. 1 South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.
