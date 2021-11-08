LEXINGTON — Sahvir Wheeler is excited about opening the season in the Big Apple Tuesday night.
The Georgia transfer was born in Harlem, New York, and expects several family members to be in attendance when Kentucky opens the season against Duke in the second game of a doubleheader in the Champions Classic Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
“I remember going to games with my uncle and my dad at Madison Square Garden watching basketball,” he said. “That’s going to be a big game personally, seeing my family, but (it’s also) such a tradition and (playing at Madison Square Garden). Where else would you want to play that game? It’s the biggest basketball Mecca in the world.”
In addition to his roots, Wheeler also knows about the history of the Kentucky-Duke rivalry, one he knows is intense, dating back to 1992 when the Blue Devils defeated Kentucky in the NCAA regional finals in one of the most memorable games in tournament history.
“Two blueblood programs with great traditions, respectively,” he said. “I am a little biased (and) I think we’re the greatest, but definitely Duke has a history of excellence.”
In two exhibition games, a rout of Kentucky Wesleyan and a closer-than-expected contest against Miles College, Wheeler has been the team’s primary point guard and has proven to be a vocal leader.
“I try to be encouraging, but also hold guys accountable,” he said. “A team like us, we’ve got to hold each other accountable, that’s the only way we’re going to get better and that’s the only way we’ll continue to fight and get better, and learn from our mistakes.
"There are some guys on the team who have the potential to impact the game on every single possession and you’ve got to hold them to that standard. When they’re at their best, the team gets better and that’s going to lead to victories.”
Wheeler considers himself “in pretty good shape” and has displayed a knack for being a defender in addition to his trait for handing out assists on the offensive side of the ball. The main point of emphasis for Wheeler in the preseason has been improving on the defensive end of the court.
“That’s one side of the ball I was going back to being effective in (and) being disruptive, pressuring the ball, speeding (the opponent) up and making them uncomfortable,” he said. “It’s a matter of pride and taking that matchup personal … to know that this guy isn’t going to score on me and know that this guy isn’t better than me. I’ve worked too hard for us to come this far and having all of that carry over into the game … and having a sense of urgency.”
Although it’s still early, Wheeler believes he can play a lot of minutes this season.
“It is a long season and that’s a challenge, but also the blessing of having a team like this, where we are deep and we have depth,” he said. “When it’s not your turn, it’s someone else’s turn to step up that night. … I just have to keep working hard and staying in great shape.”
Wheeler wants to enjoy his time on the court but has an early idea of what he wants to do once his playing days are over.
“I want to be a general manager at some point of an NBA team,” Wheeler said. “That’s always been my goal and a dream job after basketball.”
For now, Wheeler remains focused on the present and is eager for the season to begin in a familiar place.
Gametracker: Kentucky vs. Duke, Tuesday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN, UK Radio Network.
