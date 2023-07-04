Nine-year-old Benjamin Butler, second from right, and 11-year-old Olivia Butler, right, both from Berry, Kentucky, pose with 'Betsy Ross' and a Continental Army soldier prior to the start of the Great Buffalo Chase 5K at Buffalo Trace Distillery Tuesday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Rachael Peake, dressed as the buffalo, shows the lead runners the way to the finish line as walkers head out Lewis Ferry Road in the Great Buffalo Chase 5K Tuesday at Buffalo Trace Distillery. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Will Norris, left, of Charlottesville, Virginia, tries to hold off Japhet Kipkoech as the two run down Lewis Ferry Road during the Great Buffalo Chase 5K Tuesday. Kipkoech beat Norris by one second. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Mckenzie Yanek, of Nashville, was the fifth female finisher in Tuesday's Great Buffalo Chase 5K. She completed the 3.1-mile course in 17:23. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Tuesday morning’s mugginess didn’t stop the more than 700 participants who completed the Great Buffalo Chase 5K at Buffalo Trace Distillery.
The race, which has become a July 4th Frankfort tradition, and raises money for the VFW Post 4075 fireworks display, welcomes both elite athletes from across the globe, as well as neighborhood walkers.
The top three male winners completed the 3.1-mile course in under 14 minutes.
Shadrack Keter, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, took the victory in 13:48. He was followed by Josphat Kipchirchir, of Grand Prairie, Texas, who placed second with a time of 13:54, and James Ngandu, of Van Wert, Ohio, who posted a 13:58.
Sarah Naibei, of Grand Prairie, Texas, took home top honors on the women’s side with a 15:39 beating out Mary Munanu, of Lansing, Michigan, who finished in a time of 16 flat. Joyline Chemutai, of Pacific Palisades, California, took third in 16:25.
Cash prizes were awarded to the top three overall male and female runners with $3,000 for first; $2,500 for second; and $2,000 for third place. Neither winner was able to break the course record, which is 13:41 for males and 15:26 for females.
The top Frankfort finishers were Chase Sweger, who ran a 17:57 and placed 19th among the male competitors, and Ashley Lawhorn, who clocked a 20:02 and earned her 13th among all women.
