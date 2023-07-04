Tuesday morning’s mugginess didn’t stop the more than 700 participants who completed the Great Buffalo Chase 5K at Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Buffalo.jpg

Rachael Peake, dressed as the buffalo, shows the lead runners the way to the finish line as walkers head out Lewis Ferry Road in the Great Buffalo Chase 5K Tuesday at Buffalo Trace Distillery. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

 

 

The race, which has become a July 4th Frankfort tradition, and raises money for the VFW Post 4075 fireworks display, welcomes both elite athletes from across the globe, as well as neighborhood walkers.

Buffalo Chase male winners.jpg

Shadrack Keter leads Josphat Kipchirchir as the two approach the finish line in the Great Buffalo Chase 5K Tuesday morning. Keter took first and Kipchichir placed second. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Top woman.jpg

The top overall female finisher, Sarah Naibei, of Grand Prairie, Texas, runs toward the finish in the Great Buffalo Chase 5K Tuesday. Her time was 15:39. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Crowd.jpg

Participants in the Great Buffalo Chase 5K wait near the starting line prior to the race at Buffalo Trace Distillery Tuesday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription