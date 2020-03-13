The KHSAA announced Friday that all sports and sports activities, regardless of season, are declared to be in a dead period that extends through April 12.

There are currently no plans to cancel state championship play in baseball, softball, tennis, track and field, archery, bass fishing or esports season 2,  but that could become a consideration.

