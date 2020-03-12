KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett earlier Thursday announced a plan of “extreme limit” attendance on fans attending the games. But they had a change of heart and decided to cancel both events because of health risks with the cornovavirus.
The KHSAA was scheduled to announce the cancellations following Thursday’s second afternoon opening-round game between Sacred Heart and South Laurel.
Tackett said the loss of Boys Sweet 16 ticket sales will cost the organization about $1 million.
