KHSAA
LEXINGTON — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has decided to cancel the remainder of the Girls Sweet 16 basketball tournament and next week’s Boys Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett earlier Thursday announced a plan of “extreme limit” attendance on fans attending the games. But they had a change of heart and decided to cancel both events because of health risks with the cornovavirus.

The KHSAA was scheduled to announce the cancellations following Thursday’s second afternoon opening-round game between Sacred Heart and South Laurel.

Tackett said the loss of Boys Sweet 16 ticket sales will cost the organization about $1 million.

