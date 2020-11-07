High schools found out Saturday morning that the KHSAA is delaying the start of the state football playoffs by a week.
The first round of the playoffs will be the weekend of Nov. 19-21, and a release from the KHSAA said there are "no additional planned changes in the playoff structure at this point in time."
“It goes without saying that we are in the midst of issues within our state and the current status of the pandemic," KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said in the release. "I have stated all along that decisions made by our office, at any point in time, would be done so in the best interest of student-athletes. While it may be a calculated strategic decision that in time, we feel was not the best path, we have to make decisions based on today’s information because tomorrow is so unknown.
“This decision isn’t just about the few ongoing quarantines, it’s about 82 counties Friday being defined as 'red' including the vast majority of the east. It’s about giving our schools time to deal with the issues around athletics which are not identical to the issues around the school day and as such, may need separate local discussions."
Franklin County and Frankfort have both qualified for the playoffs and are scheduled to host first-round games. FCHS will host Shelby County in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, and FHS will take on Eminence in the Class 1A playoffs.
