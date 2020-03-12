The KHSAA has postponed indefinitely the girls and boys state basketball tournaments because of concern over the coronavirus.

The girls tournament made it through five games before play was suspended. In the fifth game, played Thursday at Rupp Arena, South Laurel upset Sacred Heart 58-57.

The boys tournament was scheduled to begin March 18 and run through March 22.

The KHSAA said in a release that it will try and seek options for rescheduling later in the spring if at all possible, but not until after it has received collaborative approval from the Governor’s office, the Commissioner of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education.

