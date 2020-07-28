High school fall sports will start in September.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control met Tuesday and voted on a schedule to start fall sports, which include football, soccer, cross country, field hockey and volleyball.
The start of most fall sports has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The exception is golf, which the KHSAA announced earlier this month could begin its season Friday because of the ability to social distance during competition.
Football will have a nine-week season beginning Sept. 11. There will be five rounds of playoffs with the first round slated for Nov. 13. The state finals will be Dec. 11-12 at the University of Kentucky.
Helmet-only practice begins Aug. 24.
For the other fall sports, light practice can begin Aug. 24 with full practices allowed starting Aug. 31. Full competition can begin Sept. 7, and they’ll be able to play 80% of their regular-season schedule with this calendar.
During the week of Aug. 24, all fall sports will be limited to 7½ hours of practice. Teams can move to a full week of practice starting Aug. 31.
Until Aug. 24, the KHSAA will stay in Segment 3, where practices are limited to groups of 50 with subgroups of 10 or fewer.
There will be a limit on the number of players in uniform to ensure social distancing at competitions: cross country 10, field hockey and soccer 24, football 60, and volleyball 15.
If the MLB can’t pull this off with all of the resources and testing that money can buy, how are high school football teams going to do it? The answer is they can’t. That’s obvious. That’s the only answer.
It’s also obvious that starting up high school sports in the fall will create a huge spike the state’s caseload. It has to. There’s no way around it. Any idiot can see that!
