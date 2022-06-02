The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department will comb promote a tennis program for players ages 5-10 years with no prior experience required beginning Monday.

The play format for learning tennis is designed to bring kids into the game by allowing them to start playing almost immediately, even if they’ve never held a racquet before. Using shorter racquets, smaller courts, lower nets, modified scoring, and slower balls, new players will be learning the game and having fun as soon as they step on court, said class instructor Kavya Vasudevan.

“We’re very excited about this. This has proved to be one our most successful programs,” said Michael Hockensmith of Frankfort Parks. “We want to see a lot more kids take up tennis. We offer classes in the spring and fall, but we decided to try one during the summer.”

Players will meet six times over a two-week period, on Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays at Western Hills High School Courts. There will be two class times each day, 8:30–9:30 a.m. and another class from 10–11 a.m. A new set of classes will begin on June 20 and a third set starts on July 11. For more personal attention, class size is limited to only five players.

Each 60-minute session will be divided into a coaching period and competition time on court. Every player will receive focused coaching and playtime for a fee of $75.

Pre-registration is required using CIVICREC on the Parks website at www.FrankfortParksandRec.com.

