Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department will kick off the tennis season with a program for players aged six to 10 years old with no prior experience required beginning Sunday, May 2.

The game-based teaching format is designed to bring kids into the game by allowing them to start playing almost immediately — even if they’ve never held a racquet before.

Using shorter racquets, smaller courts, lower nets, modified scoring and slower balls, new players will be learning the game and having fun as soon as they step on court, Anne Vansant, tennis coordinator, said.

“We’re very excited about this," Vansant said. "We’ve had more than 300 kids participate over the last 10 years. We want to see a lot more kids take up tennis.

"It’s one of the few sports you can start playing as a kid and keep playing your whole life.”

Players will meet each Sunday at 2 p.m. beginning May 2 through May 23 at Juniper Hill Park. Each 60-minute session will be divided into a coaching period and competition time on court. The fee is $50, payable on site cash or check, please.

