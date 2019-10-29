For Seth Knight, taking over as Western Hills’ baseball coach doesn’t feel like a new job.
It feels more like coming home.
Knight was recently hired as WHHS’ head baseball coach, replacing Chris Borntraeger, who took the job as Lexington Catholic’s coach.
Knight served as head coach at Western Hills from 2010-13. During that time the Wolverines had a 63-55 record and won the 41st District Tournament in 2010 and 2011.
“I’m already familiar with the place, and I grew to love it here,” Knight said. “The chance to come back here was special for me. This is where my first head coaching job was.”
Knight served as Dunbar’s head coach for six years, leaving at the end of last season. He’ll continue as a teacher at Dunbar in Lexington.
“I think that’s what people have asked about the most, the commute,” he said. “I did it for four years. It’s a 20-, 25-minute drive. It’s an opportunity to unwind after the day or to reflect on what you’ve done.”
Knight inherits a team that went 13-20 last season. The Wolverines held a 2-1 lead on Tates Creek in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament before losing 3-2 to the eventual state champion.
“Coach Borntraeger was an assistant for me at Dunbar before he left for the Western Hills baseball job,” Knight said. “I followed them pretty closely.
“They lost two starters, so they return seven of their starters. They have a good group of seniors and juniors and a lot of young talent that looks promising.”
Knight is also familiar with much of the Wolverines’ competition.
“I’ll still be in the 11th Region,” he said, “and I’ve been there 10 years from when I started to now. I know a lot of coaches, Jeff Wilhoite at Franklin County, and (Frankfort coach) Travis (McConathy) is one of my good friends in coaching.”
Troy Redmon will be one of Knight’s assistant coaches, and he plans to have two or three more assistants.
“There’s been a lot of hard work done to get this program up and running,” Knight said, “and I jumped at the opportunity to return to this town, this school, this community where I had their full support before, and it still feels like that.”