FORT VALLEY, Georgia —Kentucky State falls 9-7 in a low-scoring loss to the Fort Valley State Wildcats in Fort Valley, Georgia.
In the first quarter, both the Kentucky State and Fort Valley State defenses held their own, keeping the game scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats scored on a quarterback keeper and missed the extra point, giving Fort Valley State a 6-0 lead with 9:58 remaining in the second quarter.
On a 28-yard field goal, the Wildcats scored their final points of the contest that extended their lead to 9-0 with 11:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Kentucky State scored on a four-yard run by Shaquan Oliver and an extra point made by Mason Molique closed on the Wildcats 9-7 with 9 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Both teams remained scoreless in the fourth, securing a 9-7 Fort Valley State victory.
The Thorobreds led the contest with 124 net rushing yards led by Dontrell Childs (46 yards) and Jamol Molton (31 yards).
Joshua Johnson led Kentucky State with four solo tackles and six assisted tackles for 10 tackles. Ernest Austin Jr. led his team with six solo tackles and tallied nine tackles. Trevon Pope finished with eight tackles, and Jaylen Johnson with seven and two tackles for a loss of two yards.
Molique led the contest averaging 43.4 yards per punt with a long of 47 and one inside of the 20.
Kentucky State will travel to NCAA Division I opponent the Dayton Flyers on Saturday at 1 p.m.
