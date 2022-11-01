Kentucky State football came up on the losing end to SIAC West Division opponent Tuskegee on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

The Golden Tigers outpaced the Thorobreds 28-7.

102922 KSU football

KSU fullback Lavale Hill (12) carries the ball against Tuskegee Saturday at Alumni Stadium. The Thorobreds lost 28-7. (Photo by Austin Stuckey)

