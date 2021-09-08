State and local officials honored Kentucky State University national champions this year. Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Adrienne Southworth, Rep. Derrick Graham and Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson issued citations recognizing the historic champions. Two champions celebrated their 50th year anniversary and one celebrated its 40th year.
The 1971 Kentucky State College (KSC) men’s basketball team celebrated as repeat National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national champions.
Coach Lucias Mitchell led a team that featured All-Americans Travis Grant and Elmore Smith along with second team All-Tournament member William Graham to cruise through the tournament as the top seed. Mitchell earned NAIA Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 31-2 record, Travis Grant earned his first Chuck Taylor MVP award, and Elmore Smith set the college basketball single-season record of 799 rebounds, which still stands.
Grant and Smith earned first team NAIA All-American. Grant and Smith also earned first team National Association of Basketball Coaches National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II All-American and All-District honors. This was the fourth time in NAIA history that the top seed won the tournament.
The 1971 KSC Thorobreds won the NCAA College Division outdoor track and field national championship under the direction of head coach Dr. Ken Gibson. The Breds won with a five-man team led by Dick Garrett, who won the 100-yard dash and placed second in the 220-yard dash. Steve Jordan won the 440-yard dash.
The 4x100-yard relay of Garrett, Jordan, Charles Stallworth and Ronald Murphy placed second. The 4x440-yard relay of Murphy, Stallworth, Jordan and Allen Pinkston placed third. Gibson earned Coach of the Year and the team garnered 11 United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-American awards. The team was the second HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to win the title.
The 1981 KSU Thorobreds women’s basketball team won the NAIA national championship and became the first women’s team to win a title for a male-dominated governing body. Coach Ron Mitchell led the team on an 11-0 run to end the season earning him NAIA WBB Coach of the Year.
Carolyn Walker led the team and earned most valuable player and first team All-Tournament honors. Angelia Barnett and Pam King earned second team All-Tournament honors. This tournament also featured the only time that two HBCUs competed in the championship game for the NAIA or NCAA.
Each team had been honored by various organizations in previous years. This was the first time that they received accolades of this magnitude together. Honorees have expressed their gratitude for being recognized by these officials.
Lacy L. Rice Jr. is the founder of Rice FAME Group, a Kentucky veteran-owned, minority-owned firm specializing in the fashion, athletics, media and entertainment industries. He has credits in several local, regional and national publications as a reporter, opinion writer and photographer.
