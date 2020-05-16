KSU basketball camp

Carson Kelly, 10, of Versailles, reacts as he watches his teammate battle for a rebound at Jamaal Jackson’s Basketball Camp at KSU in this file photo.

Kentucky State University men's basketball coach Jamaal Jackson said he won't hold his annual basketball camp for youths.

"Unfortunately due to COVID-19 and our desire to keep our community as safe as possible, our 2020 Jamaal Jackson's Basketball Camp is canceled," he told The State Journal on Saturday.

"We look forward to seeing you at the KSU men's basketball games next season, as well as the 2021 camp," he added.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription