Kentucky State senior Victoria Blankenship has been named the Newcomer of the Week in women’s basketball by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Blankenship averaged 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds with four steals and three assists in two games last week with a win over Central State and a loss to Lane.

