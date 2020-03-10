Kentucky State University senior Anthony Hampton has been named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Track and Field Athlete of the Week.

Hampton threw a career-best distance of 43.47 meters in the hammer throw to win the Savannah State Blue and Orange Invite. It was the best mark in the SIAC this season. He also placed second in the shot put with a throw of 12.60 meters, good for third in the league.

