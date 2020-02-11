Kentucky State University sophomore baseball player Dashawn Hureskin has been honored by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference  as the SIAC Pitcher of the Week for his work on the mound this past weekend, the league announced Tuesday.

Hureskin, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, struck out 14 batters in Kentucky State’s season-opening win over Fairmont State. It was FSU’s only loss in the 2020 Peachtree City Baseball Classic.

The transfer from Lake Michigan Community College struck out the first nine batters en route to his 14-strikeout performance. He surrendered just three hits with three walks over seven scoreless innings.

Kentucky State University (2-2) travels to Voorhees College Saturday for a three-game non-conference series. 

